SunPower (SPWR) Given a $9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Williams Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SunPower from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $449.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. SunPower had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $204,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

