SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Position Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

SMMT opened at $2.28 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.