SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Position Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SMMT opened at $2.28 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Read More: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT).
Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.