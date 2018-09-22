Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 7.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.05. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 3,500 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,974 shares in the company, valued at $778,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

