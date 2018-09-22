Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

