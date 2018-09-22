Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 52,087 Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,087 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 61,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $24.33 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1 year low of $448.20 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

