Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE SRI opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

