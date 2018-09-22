Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amyris Put Options (AMRS)

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,136 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,305% compared to the typical volume of 152 put options.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez bought 11,877 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $100,360.65. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 331,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,360.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek bought 14,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 228,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,877 shares of company stock valued at $393,161 and sold 8,824,625 shares valued at $54,897,886. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3,109.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,661,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 463.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 221,285 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in Amyris by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 87.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.20. Amyris has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Amyris’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

