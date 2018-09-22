STMicroelectronics (STM) vs. Qorvo (QRVO) Financial Comparison

STMicroelectronics (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 2.02 $802.00 million $0.98 19.20 Qorvo $2.97 billion 3.32 -$40.28 million $4.78 16.45

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Qorvo 2 11 11 0 2.38

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Qorvo.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 11.48% 20.69% 11.53% Qorvo -1.31% 12.85% 9.79%

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Qorvo does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Qorvo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment supplier of RF solutions that support diverse global applications, including ubiquitous high-speed network connectivity to the cloud, data center communications, rapid internet connectivity throughout the home and workplace, and upgraded military capabilities across the globe. Its products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors and integrated circuits, filters and duplexers, frequency converters, integrated modules, optical components, oscillators, passives and switches. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.