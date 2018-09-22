Stifel Financial (SF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11,810.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

