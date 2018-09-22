Steven N. Bronson Acquires 4,459 Shares of Interlink Electronics Inc (LINK) Stock

Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:LINK) CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $19,352.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LINK opened at $4.30 on Friday. Interlink Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of -0.13.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Interlink Electronics had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

