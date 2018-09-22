Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STML. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of STML stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
