Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STML. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

