Steelcase (SCS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $19.05 on Friday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $875.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $48,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,384.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 53.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

