StarTek (SRT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet cut StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. StarTek has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 0.27.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.78 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. equities research analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in StarTek during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StarTek by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in StarTek by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in StarTek during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in StarTek during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions.

