Stantec Inc. (STN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.18. 175,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,339. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$30.97 and a 52-week high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$907.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$904.15 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.40%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.97, for a total transaction of C$32,970.00. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total value of C$340,500.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.55.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

