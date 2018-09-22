Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 52,550 Shares

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 52,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $869,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, General L.P. Standard sold 345,543 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,383,559.94.

On Thursday, July 19th, General L.P. Standard sold 81,286 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,216,038.56.

On Tuesday, July 17th, General L.P. Standard sold 4,600 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $64,308.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, General L.P. Standard sold 950 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $13,822.50.

On Monday, July 9th, General L.P. Standard sold 1,202 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $17,753.54.

On Thursday, July 5th, General L.P. Standard sold 1,097 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $16,147.84.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $284.94 million, a P/E ratio of 856.50 and a beta of -0.97.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

