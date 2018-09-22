Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 735.77 ($9.58).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 915 ($11.92) to GBX 910 ($11.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 980 ($12.77) price target on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 675 ($8.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

STAN stock opened at GBX 648.10 ($8.44) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.20 ($11.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

