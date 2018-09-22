STAAR Surgical (STAA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STAA. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,695.00 and a beta of 1.88. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 367.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $327,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

