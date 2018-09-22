Square (SQ) PT Set at $101.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $101.00 price objective on Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.45.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.00 and a beta of 4.36. Square has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $31,026,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,756,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,989,181 shares of company stock valued at $154,720,102. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,818,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Square by 121.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,523,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 836,256 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Square by 2,070.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,435,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.