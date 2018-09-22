SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $71,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SPX Flow by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,723,000 after buying an additional 65,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of FLOW opened at $53.82 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

