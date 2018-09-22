SPX Flow (FLOW) Now Covered by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

FLOW stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

