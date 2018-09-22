Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.94.

SFM opened at $27.54 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,397 shares of company stock worth $3,434,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,365,483 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $38,674,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $16,984,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

