Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) declared a special dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE SMTA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spirit MTA REIT stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Spirit MTA REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.