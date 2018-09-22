Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPI. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 293 ($3.82) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities cut their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.63 ($2.98).

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.40 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.10 ($4.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

In other news, insider Adèle Anderson purchased 9,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £14,852.10 ($19,346.23). Also, insider Peter R. Bamford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,971.73).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

