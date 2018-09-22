Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Insider Purchases £14,852.10 in Stock

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) insider Adèle Anderson acquired 9,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £14,852.10 ($19,346.23).

LON SPI opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.08) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 293 ($3.82) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.63 ($2.98).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

