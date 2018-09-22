Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Insider Purchases £14,852.10 in Stock

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) insider Adèle Anderson acquired 9,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £14,852.10 ($19,346.23).
LON SPI opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.08) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.72).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
