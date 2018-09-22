Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 7.5% Lower Today

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $396,158.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00020402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00280228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00152832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06851083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009170 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

