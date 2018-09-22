SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1178 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of KIE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.72. 570,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,213. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

