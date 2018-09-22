Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BMV SPTM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.