South State (SSB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.20.

Shares of SSB opened at $84.20 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that South State will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. South State’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, Director Martin Bernard Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.03 per share, with a total value of $84,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South State by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of South State by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 780,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of South State by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South State by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

