Sonic Automotive (SAH) & Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Head to Head Review

Casey’s General Stores (NYSE: SAH) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Sonic Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.56 $317.90 million $3.81 33.83 Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion 0.09 $92.98 million $1.85 11.22

Casey’s General Stores has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonic Automotive. Sonic Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.73% 12.38% 4.51% Sonic Automotive 0.95% 10.42% 2.14%

Risk and Volatility

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casey’s General Stores and Sonic Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sonic Automotive 1 2 0 0 1.67

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Sonic Automotive has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Sonic Automotive on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.