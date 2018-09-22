Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Given a $63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.09.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.51. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $71,960.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 364,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,601 shares of company stock worth $2,837,334. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

