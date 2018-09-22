Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($2.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($6.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $486.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 52.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 28.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

SOHU traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. 474,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $806.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

