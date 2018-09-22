Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 929,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,287 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,895 shares of company stock worth $11,659,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

