Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.25 ($0.30) per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,154 ($41.08) on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,712.74 ($22.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,254 ($42.39).

SKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.85) price target (up previously from GBX 3,460 ($45.07)) on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 3,300 ($42.99) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.59) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,300 ($42.99).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

