Slate Office REIT (SOT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$52.06 million during the quarter.

