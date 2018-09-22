SixEleven (611) Trading Down 56.7% Over Last 7 Days

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One SixEleven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SixEleven has a market capitalization of $42,009.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SixEleven has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000540 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000719 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

SixEleven (611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 457,168 coins. The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org . SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin

Buying and Selling SixEleven

SixEleven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SixEleven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SixEleven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

