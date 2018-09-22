Six Flags Entertainment Corp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

NYSE SIX opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $63,773,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after buying an additional 459,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,082,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,240,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,315.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $162,111.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock worth $195,337 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.