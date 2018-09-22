SISA Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (SISA)

SISA (CURRENCY:SISA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, SISA has traded flat against the US dollar. One SISA token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SISA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SISA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00281430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00153258 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.06640170 BTC.

SISA Profile

SISA was first traded on October 10th, 2017. SISA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SISA is medium.com/@sisa.fund . SISA’s official website is sisa.fund . SISA’s official Twitter account is @sisa_fund and its Facebook page is accessible here

SISA Token Trading

SISA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SISA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SISA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SISA using one of the exchanges listed above.

