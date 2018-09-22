Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

