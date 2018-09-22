Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BSRR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 185,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $464.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 4,801 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $141,005.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,195.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $60,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,301 shares of company stock worth $275,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

