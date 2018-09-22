Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.98 ($44.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €38.20 ($44.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of SHL opened at €37.85 ($44.01) on Friday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

