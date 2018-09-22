Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.71 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,525,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,438,000 after buying an additional 2,741,750 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,965,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,567,000 after buying an additional 2,733,613 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4,558.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 2,576,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,626,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

