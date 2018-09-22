SHACoin (SHA) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SHACoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHACoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHACoin has traded down 48.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.02058507 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SHACoin

SHACoin (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. The official website for SHACoin is www.shacoin2.com . SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHACoin

SHACoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHACoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHACoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

