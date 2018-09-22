SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,343 Shares of News Corp Class B (NWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News Corp Class B were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in News Corp Class B in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in News Corp Class B in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in News Corp Class B in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Natixis increased its stake in News Corp Class B by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in News Corp Class B by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News Corp Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson acquired 72,000 shares of News Corp Class B stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of News Corp Class B stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.73. News Corp Class B has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. News Corp Class B had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 16.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

News Corp Class B Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

