SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, insider Daniel J. Hall bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

