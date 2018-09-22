SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Kraton Corp (KRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kraton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kraton by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 13,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $647,707.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen E. Tremblay sold 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $454,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRA opened at $49.74 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

