SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in USG Co. (USG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,908 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 148.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 745,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 263.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USG stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. USG Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that USG Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

USG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on USG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

In other USG news, SVP Joseph W. Holmes sold 7,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $338,064.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,404.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $58,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,033 shares of company stock worth $12,618,681. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

