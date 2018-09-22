ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stake Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.04.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total transaction of $6,172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,633,003.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $383,513.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,350 shares of company stock worth $35,612,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

