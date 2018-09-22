Sensient Technologies (SXT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.58.

SXT opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.82. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

