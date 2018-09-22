SEER Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SEER)

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SEER token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Ethfinex, CoinEx and QBTC. SEER has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $544,025.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SEER has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00283593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00153437 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.06695619 BTC.

About SEER

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. SEER’s official website is seer.best . SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEx, QBTC, Ethfinex and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

