Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.98

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 10597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,548,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $384,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,466 shares of company stock worth $10,051,609 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $223,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 210.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

